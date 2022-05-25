Lane Kiffin Reveals When He Thinks Nick Saban Will Retire

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin converse against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban are SEC West adversaries these days, but for three seasons, they worked together at Alabama.

During that time, the Crimson Tide won one national title, played for another and lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Under Saban, Alabama has been the dominant program in college football, and Kiffin does not expect that to change in the new world of NIL.

"If you’re Alabama, how does your gap not continue to widen?" Kiffin said when asked by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger if NIL could take away some of 'Bama's stranglehold on the sport. "If you have NIL, you can get the players. You were already signing No. 1 classes. Now there’s a money factor involved, and you have top resources for that and you have the portal so you are replacing."

As a result of this, Kiffin made a bold, perhaps semi-serious prediction about his former boss. He doesn't think Saban will ever actually retire.

People always ask me when Nick Saban will retire. Before, I said, ‘Not for a long time.’ He’s driven and he works like he’s 30. Now, it’ll be never. Why would he? You get the best players, have free agency to pluck the best players.

He’ll be there forever. He might double his championships.

Is Saban really going to be at Alabama forever? Unlikely, but like Kiffin said, why would he be in any rush to leave when there's no signs of his program slowing down?

Earlier this offseason, Saban raised some eyebrows--and generated eyerolls-- when he argued that college football needs more parity during an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show.

"One of the things I'd like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity," Saban said. "Same scholarships, same academic support, healthcare, whatever it is. I don't think we have that balance right now, which can affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole."

Saban knows deep down that a more balanced college football landscape isn't happening. No wonder some people, like Lane Kiffin, think he's going to coach until he drops.