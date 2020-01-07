Lane Kiffin Sends Message To Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

On Monday, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced his plans to leave the Crimson Tide and enter the NFL draft. Tua is still expected to be an early first-round pick despite suffering a season-ending hip injury.

Although he won’t have time to showcase his skills for teams ahead of the draft, Tua could be a top-five pick.

Tagovailoa received thousands of letters from fans supporting him during his injury. On Tuesday he received word from a former Alabama assistant.

New Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin sent a short message to Tua. “Wow. Best of luck brother!!!!” Kiffin said when he saw the fan mail sent to the star quarterback.

Tua addressed fans with a press conference earlier this week.

“I have had the advice and counsel of my parents, my family, and coaches in going through a thorough analysis of the alternatives,” Tagovailoa announced on Monday.

“After lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance, I have decided to declare for 2020 NFL Draft. I can’t express how grateful I am to have attended the greatest school in college. I cherish the memories that I’ve made with my friends, family, and loved ones along the way.”

Three months from now, we’ll find out where he’s headed in the draft.