Lane Kiffin Takes Playful Shot At Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian

Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian have had pretty parallel coaching careers. The two were together on staff at USC, from 2001-03 and against from 2005-06. They were both Pac-12 head coaches from 2010-13 (Sark began at Washington in 2009), and Sarkisian took over for Kiffin at USC in 2014. Both flamed out with the Trojans, and have joined up with Nick Saban at Alabama to resurrect their careers.

Kiffin helped pave the path that Sarkisian is walking right now. After three seasons under Saban, Kiffin landed a promising role at FAU, and quickly built the Owls into a Conference USA power. This year, he returns to the SEC as head coach at Ole Miss.

Sarkisian took over for Kiffin once again after his abrupt departure late in the 2016 season at Alabama. After a stint with the Atlanta Falcons, he returned last year as offensive coordinator. If he can guide the post-Tua Tagovailoa Crimson Tide back into playoff contention, he could wind up being a head coaching candidate once again.

Last year, he got to call plays for one of the highest-powered offenses in all of college football. Four members of the 2019 Alabama offense went in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft. During an appearance on The Herd this afternoon, Lane Kiffin cracked a pretty funny joke about his good friend and colleague Steve Sarkisian. Via Saturday Down South:

“The SEC’s the strongest it has ever been. … Look at the draft. You have to go play Alabama. They had 4 offensive players (taken) in the first 15 picks of the draft. I called Sark and I said ‘Your son could have called plays last year with that roster.’

Tagovailoa was one of the two or three best quarterbacks in the country when healthy, and Mac Jones was pretty effective in relief. He was the No. 5 overall pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns took Bama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. five picks later.

The team had an all-time group of receivers, led by first-rounders Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith are both back this year, and could wind up being first round picks in their own right next year.

Alabama finished with the third-best offense in the country per FPI and No. 1 in SP+ at the end of the 2019 season.

We’ll see if Sarkisian can take the next step in the Kiffin plan after the 2020 season.