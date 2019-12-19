Las Vegas Doesn’t Think Alabama-Michigan Will Be Close

When Alabama and Michigan take the field for the Citrus Bowl, Las Vegas doesn’t expect the game to be close.

The Crimson Tide currently sit as 7-point favorites, but that could change as we get closer to kickoff. According to ESPN gambling insider David Purdum, 90-percent of the money being bet on the game is in favor of Nick Saban and the Tide.

That could push the line even further in Alabama’s favor leading up to kickoff.

“FanDuel and DraftKings each reported more than 90% of the money that has been bet on the Citrus Bowl so far is on Alabama,” Purdum reported on Thursday afternoon.

Early betting on Michigan-Alabama has been very lopsided on the Crimson Tide. FanDuel and DraftKings each reported more than 90% of the money that has been bet on the Citrus Bowl so far is on Alabama. Bulk of the bets will come in closer to kickoff. Current line: Tide -7. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) December 19, 2019

Alabama will be without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, giving Mac Jones the start under center. Lucky for him, the Tide’s top offensive weapon – wide receiver Jerry Jeudy – made it clear he’ll be on the field.

In an era where the top players have decided to sit out bowl games to ensure their health for the draft, Jeudy gave fans something to smile about.

He’ll be a major part of Alabama’s success against a solid Michigan defense. The Wolverines gave up just 173 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the nation.

Alabama and Michigan kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC on New Year’s Day.