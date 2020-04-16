The Spun

Las Vegas Not Buying 1 Rumored Team For Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama NFL Draft hopeful Tua Tagovailoa running on the field without his helmet on.SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL draft sits just seven days away and teams are doing their final preparations for a unique event.

Coaches, general managers and scouts will do the draft virtually – apart from each other over the three days of the draft. Perhaps the player most-impacted by this year’s offseason is former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

After he suffered a dislocated hip during the 2019 season, Tagovailoa hasn’t had the opportunity to show teams he’s healthy and ready to go for 2020. Although he sent out a video from his pro day, teams didn’t have the opportunity to get their hands on him for a medical evaluation.

In the lead-up to the draft, he’s been connected to a few teams. However, one of those teams seems to be out of the running. According to Caesars sportsbook chief Jeff Davis, the Detroit Lions fell from 2-1 to 10-1 odds to draft Tagovailoa.

Here’s more from betting analyst David Purdum.

The Lions were considered as an outside contender to draft Tua. If the team decided to plan for their future without Matthew Stafford, Tagoaviloa makes a ton of sense.

However, it looks like the Lions won’t be taking the former Crimson Tide star. At least not according to the latest odds.

The NFL draft kicks off on April 23.

