Las Vegas Not Buying 1 Rumored Team For Tua Tagovailoa

The 2020 NFL draft sits just seven days away and teams are doing their final preparations for a unique event.

Coaches, general managers and scouts will do the draft virtually – apart from each other over the three days of the draft. Perhaps the player most-impacted by this year’s offseason is former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

After he suffered a dislocated hip during the 2019 season, Tagovailoa hasn’t had the opportunity to show teams he’s healthy and ready to go for 2020. Although he sent out a video from his pro day, teams didn’t have the opportunity to get their hands on him for a medical evaluation.

In the lead-up to the draft, he’s been connected to a few teams. However, one of those teams seems to be out of the running. According to Caesars sportsbook chief Jeff Davis, the Detroit Lions fell from 2-1 to 10-1 odds to draft Tagovailoa.

Here’s more from betting analyst David Purdum.

Odds of the Lions drafting Tua Tagovailoa have gone from 2-1 to 10-1 at @CaesarsEnt sportsbooks. "Almost no interest in Lions," Caesars sportsbook chief Jeff Davis says. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) April 16, 2020

The Lions were considered as an outside contender to draft Tua. If the team decided to plan for their future without Matthew Stafford, Tagoaviloa makes a ton of sense.

However, it looks like the Lions won’t be taking the former Crimson Tide star. At least not according to the latest odds.

The NFL draft kicks off on April 23.