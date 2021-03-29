LeBron Reacts To The Epic Alabama vs. UCLA Finish

The Spun

We’re getting some much-needed March madness in tonight’s UCLA-Alabama game. LeBron James approves.

The matchup between the second-seeded Crimson Tide and 11th-seeded Bruins is currently in overtime after Alabama senior Alex Reese buried a 30-footer to tie the score at the buzzer in regulation.

Immediately after Reese’s clutch bomb, LeBron reacted on Twitter.

Also, like a lot of other people, LeBron wasn’t sure why UCLA head coach Mick Cronin didn’t direct his team to foul up three.

We’re not complaining though. We haven’t had enough last-second heroics in this tournament yet.

In the extra session, UCLA has regrouped and leads Alabama with one minute remaining. We’ll see if the Bruins can pull it out.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.