LeBron Reacts To The Epic Alabama vs. UCLA Finish

We’re getting some much-needed March madness in tonight’s UCLA-Alabama game. LeBron James approves.

The matchup between the second-seeded Crimson Tide and 11th-seeded Bruins is currently in overtime after Alabama senior Alex Reese buried a 30-footer to tie the score at the buzzer in regulation.

Immediately after Reese’s clutch bomb, LeBron reacted on Twitter.

Also, like a lot of other people, LeBron wasn’t sure why UCLA head coach Mick Cronin didn’t direct his team to foul up three.

Wonder why they didn’t foul though. 🤔. Overtime now — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 29, 2021

We’re not complaining though. We haven’t had enough last-second heroics in this tournament yet.

In the extra session, UCLA has regrouped and leads Alabama with one minute remaining. We’ll see if the Bruins can pull it out.