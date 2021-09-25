Lee Corso Has Bold Message For Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 3-0 heading into this weekend, but ESPN analyst Lee Corso isn’t ready to say they’re unbeatable just yet.

Before this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay went live, Corso was talking with Kirk Herbstreit about last week’s action. When asked about the Alabama-Florida game, Corso had a very interesting question to ask the college football world.

“Was Florida that good or is Alabama that vulnerable?” Corso said. “The second half, Alabama was not physical, and that’s what happened. Florida should have won that game. I’ll tell you what. Alabama is very vulnerable.”

Then, Corso said that either Ole Miss or Texas A&M will upset Alabama this season.

Despite saying that Alabama will lose to Ole Miss or Texas A&M later this year, Corso did admit the Crimson Tide have been the best team in the country through the first month of the season.

ESPN's Lee Corso says Alabama football is "very vulnerable," predicts Ole Miss or Texas A&M beats them#HottyToddy #SEC #CollegeGameDay 🏈https://t.co/rgycXRy2rQ — Clarion Ledger (@clarionledger) September 25, 2021

Alabama should have no trouble taking care of Southern Miss tonight at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Next weekend, however, it’ll have its hands full against Ole Miss.

Rebels quarterback Matt Corral has been sensational this season, completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 997 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Things won’t get any easier for the Crimson Tide, as they’ll have to travel to College Station the following week to take on the Aggies.

If Alabama can get through that rough stretch, this year’s squad might actually be unbeatable. For now, though, Corso has some questions about Nick Saban’s squad.