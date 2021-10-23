Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country.

Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.

Coming in at No. 2 on Corso’s list is Alabama. Though he has been skeptical of the Crimson Tide at times this season, Corso still feels confident in Nick Saban’s ability to lead the program to a national title.

Heading into Week 8, Oklahoma is the third-ranked team on Corso’s list. True freshman Caleb Williams has given Lincoln Riley’s offense a much-needed boost. Last Saturday, he had five total touchdowns in a statement win over TCU.

The final team in Corso’s top four is Ohio State, which is a bit surprising given how disappointing the Buckeyes were at the start of the season. That being said, the Buckeyes have developed an identity on offense over the past few games.

Once again, here are the top four teams in college football, according to Corso:

Georgia Alabama Oklahoma Ohio State

Several fans pointed out that Corso didn’t include Cincinnati in his top four. Perhaps he’s waiting a few more weeks before he goes all in on the Bearcats.

Of course, Corso’s top four could change if any statement wins or upset losses occur this weekend.

Do you approve of Corso’s latest power rankings?