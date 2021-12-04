Lee Corso Predicts 2 Major Upsets On Championship Saturday

ESPN analyst Lee Corso is expecting some chaos this Saturday in the college football world. Prior to this weekend’s edition of College GameDay, he revealed which two programs are on upset alert.

Corso has been a big believer in the Georgia Bulldogs this season. That being said, he expects them to lose to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game.

“Roll Tide,” Corso told Kirk Herbstreit. “In an upset — Roll Tide. You know why? The most desperate team is Alabama. Georgia is going to the Playoff no matter what. Alabama needs a win to go.”

Alabama needs a win to make the College Football Playoff. Georgia, meanwhile, should be in regardless of today’s results.

“Good morning sweetheart!!” 😂😂 It’s a huge day in CFB and LC breaks down the champ games for us including his upset special of the day 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/66PCdXgdEU — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 4, 2021

The second upset that Corso is predicting involves Cincinnati and Houston.

Corso thinks the Bearcats’ undefeated season and Playoff hopes will be shattered this Saturday.

“Upset special of the week. Houston shocks the world and beats Cincinnati at Cincinnati,” he said. “They outscore them. You know the one interesting point? They’re (Houston) 6-0 on the road this year. They haven’t lost a road game yet. So, Houston over Bearcats — shock the world.”

Corso has been critical of Cincinnati over the past few weeks. We’ll see if his upset picks come to fruition this Saturday.