Lee Corso’s Headgear Pick For Alabama vs. Georgia Was Crazy

Not even a turbulent 2020 season can stop Lee Corso from unveiling his predictions on ESPN’s College GameDay. Moments ago, the longtime ESPN analyst made his pick for the Alabama-Georgia game in epic fashion.

Corso isn’t on the road with the rest of the College GameDay crew this season due to COVID-19. Even though he’s been working from home, he remains one of the most charismatic media personalities in the business.

When it was Corso’s turn to make his pick for the Alabama-Georgia game, he chose the Crimson Tide while standing on top of an elephant float.

“For years I’ve wanted to be on a big elephant when I pick Alabama, but they never let me do it,” Corso said. “Today, I get my wish. Roll Tide!”

You can see Corso’s headgear pick here:

Corso's headgear pick this week is NEXT LEVEL 🐘 (📍 @CoorsLight) pic.twitter.com/bvE4NAaGil — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 17, 2020

Tonight’s game between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide might be decided by Nick Saban’s recent COVID-19 test result.

Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but the past three tests have produced negative results. That means he’ll be allowed to coach his team tonight from the sidelines. The Crimson Tide would have been led by Steve Sarkisian if Saban wasn’t cleared by the medical staff.

Since both teams are currently undefeated thus far, this game could have major implications on the College Football Playoff.

Kickoff for the Alabama-Georgia game is at 8 p.m. ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS.