Longtime Alabama Broadcaster Eli Gold To Miss Start Of Season With Health Issues

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Longtime Alabama football broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the start of the 2022 season, the program announced this morning.

Gold, 68, is dealing with unspecified health issues. Chris Stewart, who anchors Crimson Tide football broadcasts and is Alabama's radio play-by-play man for baseball and basketball, will fill in for Gold.

Stewart will also host "The Nick Saban Show" and "Hey, Coach" radio program starting later this month.

Stewart is a familiar voice for Tide fans and will no doubt do a bang-up job filling in, but not having Gold in the booth still stings.

A five-time Alabama Sportscaster of the Year and Alabama Sports Hall of Famer, Gold has also called NASCAR, NFL, Arena Football League and hockey throughout his illustrious career.

Hopefully he gets well soon and can resume his duties.