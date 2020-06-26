On Thursday night, the Alabama football program added another quarterback to its roster – this time through the transfer portal.

Longtime Mississippi State quarterback Logan Burnett announced his plans to transfer away from the program following the 2019 season. He initially transferred to TCU.

However, after only a few months in the Horned Frogs’ program, Burnett decided to transfer once again. This time, he announced his plans to transfer back to the SEC.

Burnett, a former walk-on at Mississippi State, announced he’s transferring to Alabama. The former Alabama high school football star will don the Crimson Tide uniform this fall.

Alabama brought in the No. 1 quarterback recruit from the 2020 class. Bryce Young is expected to push Mac Jones for the starting role heading into the 2020 season.

However, the quarterback room doesn’t have significant depth with those with quality playing experience. Adding Burnett to the QB room should allow Nick Saban to relax a bit before the new season kicks off.

Burnett spoke to The Dispatch about his decision to leave TCU after one semester.

“I’m looking at it as an academic first kind of thing,” Burnett said. “I’m not going to play at the next level and I’m looking to get a great education, make those great connections in an athletic department, with football coaches and experience (football) for one more season.”

He’ll suit up for Alabama this fall.