Look: 2 Big Names Floated For Next Alabama Coordinator

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads the team onto the field prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama football is looking for a new offensive coordinator after Bill O'Brien left on Tuesday to take the same role with the New England Patriots.

O'Brien didn't leave the program until today, but Nick Saban has surely been prepared for this situation for a while. As a result, he definitely has a list of coaching options at the ready.

AL.com compiled its own hot board of possible candidates and released them earlier today. There are several big names on the list, including Kliff Kingsbury and Dan Mullen.

Kingsbury was let go by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month after four seasons as head coach. He has reportedly told people he is "done" with coaching for a while, but there's always the possibility he changes his mind for the right opportunity.

As for Mullen, he has plenty of SEC experience as the former head coach at Florida (2018-2021) and Mississippi State (2009-17). He spent the 2022 season working as a television analyst.

AL.com's Mike Rodak is not the only media member to suggest that Kingsbury and Mullen will be candidates at Alabama.

Among the other popular names mentioned are Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady and Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.