Look: 5-Star QB Arch Manning Enjoying Major Visit Today

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world tuned in to watch No. 1 Alabama host No. 12 Ole Miss in what looked like the game of the day.

Nick Saban and company entered the game as heavy favorites and showed why in the first half. The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 35-0 lead over Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

It couldn’t have been a better start for Alabama – especially considering who was in the stands watching. Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning made the trip to Tuscaloosa for the highly-anticipated matchup.

Arch Manning is in the house for Ole Miss vs. Alabama. pic.twitter.com/DqsNlQb0WJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 2, 2021

Arch is one of the most coveted recruits in the country and is reportedly considering both Alabama and Ole Miss – his father’s alma mater.

Earlier this week his uncle, Eli Manning, revealed what he told the young quarterback.

“I feel for him. I mean, he’s got so much pressure, so many expectations,” Eli said. “People say, ‘Hey, I hear your nephew is going to be the best of all of y’all.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s no pressure.’ Peyton just went into the Hall of Fame this year. It’s not hard to become better than him and have a better career.

“I told him, ‘Hey, enjoy being a high school football player.’ Like, that is a great time in your life, some of the best friends you’ll have forever. Don’t start thinking so much about colleges or, ‘Hey, where am I going to go play college?’ and think about the next levels where you don’t get to enjoy this time in your life.”

Arch is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. Where will he play his college football?