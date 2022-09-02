Look: Alabama 1 Of Biggest Title Favorites In Past 20 Years

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate their win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's no secret that Alabama will begin this season as the national title favorites. That being said, the latest betting odds put into perspective just how lethal the Crimson Tide could be this year.

Alabama is listed at +180 to win the College Football Playoff. That makes Nick Saban's team one of the biggest preseason national title favorites over the past two decades.

According to SportsOddHistory.com, only the 2005 USC team (+160) and 2018 Alabama team (+175) had better preseason championship odds.

John Murray, the executive director of The SuperBook, told ESPN that Alabama's current team might be the best one the program has ever had.

"We believe that this is Alabama's best team," Murray said.

Alabama will begin its regular season schedule on Saturday against Utah State.

At this moment, Alabama is listed as a 42-point favorite over Utah State. That's a ridiculously large spread, but it wouldn't surprise oddsmakers if the Crimson Tide cover it.

Kickoff for the Alabama-Utah State game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.