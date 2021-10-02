Look: Alabama Fans’ T-Shirts Are Going Viral Today

On Saturday afternoon, one of the biggest games of the day was set to take place from Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Fans packed Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch No. 1 Alabama face off against No. 12 Ole Miss. Nick Saban’s team entered as the heavy favorite against Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

Before kickoff, a pair of fans went viral due to their interesting clothing choices. A male and female fan – presumably married, but we’ll leave that up to you to decide – wore t-shirts that told a story.

“Drink ’til you want me,” read one of the shirts. “I can’t drink that much,” read the other.

The couple stood right in front of the press box, which was gold for every reporter who could get their phones out quick enough to take a picture.

Check it out.

It’s a party here at Bryant-Denny. pic.twitter.com/oLpU3NMPgA — Jake Thompson (@JakeThompsonOE) October 2, 2021

College football provides all kinds of interesting content throughout a weekend. This couple from Tuscaloosa is certainly the latest aspect of that.

Let’s hope for a long and happy relationship for this couple.

Meanwhile in the actual game, Alabama holds a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.