Look: Alabama Honoring Mike Leach At Sugar Bowl Today

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide talks with head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs prior to their match at Davis Wade Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

Alabama will honor the late Mike Leach this Saturday when it takes on Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Leach passed away earlier this month after complications from a heart condition. He was 61.

In honor of Leach's legacy, the Crimson Tide will be sporting helmet decals that say "Mike."

The official Twitter account for Alabama's football team posted a photo of the helmet decal along with this caption: "#SwingYourSword."

Here's the helmet decal:

This is a classy gesture on Alabama's part.

When the news first broke that Leach passed away, Saban released a heartfelt statement. He detailed his admiration for the former Mississippi State head coach.

"Mike Leach was a friend, and we are deeply saddened by his unexpected passing," Saban said. "I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Mike over the last several years. I never knew quite where our conversations were going, but they always made me smile. He was an offensive innovator who always did things his way and was admired for it. His teams were well-coached and extremely challenging to defend. They played with poise and toughness, which is a credit to his leadership. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sharon, their children and the entire Mississippi State family."

Saban could make Leach proud this Saturday with a Sugar Bowl win.