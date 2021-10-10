Look: Alabama Player Ejected After Ridiculous Targeting Penalty

On Saturday night, Texas A&M hosted No. 1 Alabama in what could have been a top-five showdown just a few weeks ago.

Then-No. 7 Texas A&M sat at 3-0, but lost two-straight games to Arkansas and Mississippi State to fall out of the rankings. The Aggies entered tonight’s game as heavy underdogs, but got off to a solid start.

Alabama defender Malachi Moore was ejected from Saturday’s just moments after kickoff. The Alabama safety decided it was a good idea to throw a hit on Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada very late and very high.

Moore hit the Aggies quarterback right in the helmet in front of the officials. It was an easy call for the refs, who ejected the safety from tonight’s game after a targeting call.

Check it out.

What are you doing Malachi Moore pic.twitter.com/EknuUPnUSm — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 10, 2021

Alabama fans can argue that there wasn’t really forcible contact, but if a player hits the opposing quarterback in the helmet, that penalty is getting call every time.

Texas A&M eventually kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. It was the first time since the 2020 season that Alabama has trailed during a game.

The Crimson Tide didn’t trail for long, though. On the ensuing possession, Alabama drove right down the field for a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead.

Texas A&M responded with a touchdown of its own and took the lead back with a 10-7 margin.