Look: Alabama Player Fires Back At Texas A&M Star Who Said He Dreamed Of Beating Crimson Tide

The 2021 college football regular season might be over, but down in the SEC, the rivalries last year-round. The latest indication of that was an online spat between a Texas A&M player and a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Back in early October, the Aggies pulled off one of the more shocking upsets of the 2021 season. At home against Alabama, Texas A&M outlasted its conference counterpart and won on a walk-off field goal, 41-38.

Over two months after the game, Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal was still talking about his team’s shocking victory. He revealed Wednesday that beating the Crimson Tide was one of his dreams when he committed to Texas A&M.

“Most kids grew up wanting to play for Alabama. I grew up wanting to beat them,” Leal said on a recent episode of the “Tailgate” podcast with Pro Football Focus.

The Crimson Tide might be getting busy for their College Football semifinal matchup, but that didn’t stop one player from firing back at Leal. Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams decided to get the last word in with a tweet on Wednesday night.

“I dreamed of playing and winning natty’s,” Hellams wrote on Twitter in response to Leal’s quote.

Hellams makes a strong point. Alabama is just two wins away from a second straight national championship, while Texas A&M was just forced to drop out of its bowl game due to COVID-19 issues inside the program. It’s safe to say that one team is in a much better position in late December than the other.

The Aggies may be able to use Hellams’ tweet as bulletin board material for next year. Either way, the 2022 matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining games of next season.

Oct. 8, 2022 can’t come soon enough.