Look: Alabama Star Reveals Brutally Honest Message For Opponents

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 13: Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks at the scoreboard during the third quarter in the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama star Will Anderson might be the best defensive player in the country, and he has the attitude to back it up.

When asked on Tuesday if he was "hateful" on the field, the 2021 Heisman candidate and projected 2023 NFL first round pick said he brings an edge with him on game days.

"Yeah, I do. I tell people all the time that the audacity for the other team to even step on the field is disrespectful to me," Anderson said, via Charlie Potter of 247Sports.

Brutal, but fair, considering the talent and production Anderson has brought to the position over the last few seasons.

Anderson has posted five tackles apiece in each of Alabama's first four games, and he also has 4.5 sacks on the season, including 2.5 in last week's win over Vanderbilt.

If the Crimson Tide play 15 games this season like they did last year, Anderson is currently on pace for 17 sacks. He had 17.5 sacks in 2021.