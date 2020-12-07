Look: Alabama Trolls LSU Following Saturday’s Blowout Win

Alabama and LSU met this weekend in one of the SEC’s most revered rivalry games. Unfortunately, for viewing purposes, the game ended in a blowout.

Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide obliterated the Tigers 55-17 on Saturday, solidifying Alabama’s supremacy in the SEC West. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns, as the team’s offense clicked on all cylinders. With the victory, Alabama moved to 9-0 with just one regular season game remaining.

In his first game back since testing positive for COVID-19, Saban summed up his thoughts rather succinctly.

“We did a fantastic job offensively, controlled the tempo of the game,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “Mac played well. Smitty had a great game.”

But on Monday, the Crimson Tide decided to make a final statement on their win with one last tweet. In the post, the school created a “Game Win Poster” in order to play another joke on the LSU fanbase.

Take a look, courtesy of the Alabama Football Twitter account:

The phrase “Pain in the Neck” takes a shot at the LSU student section who have long sang the lyrics to the explicit song “Neck” during games.

After Saturday’s loss, the Tigers fanbase will probably be quiet for some time. After winning the National Championship last year, coach Ed Orgeron has struggled to return his team to top form.

Meanwhile Alabama looks to be hitting stride just at the right time. The Crimson Tide missed out on the College Football Playoff last year, but clearly don’t want to be sitting at home in January this year. Behind Heisman candidate Mac Jones, Alabama has a real chance to win another title.

After the easy victory, the Crimson Tide will have somewhat of a tune-up game against Arkansas. The following week, Saban will compete for another SEC Championship against Florida.