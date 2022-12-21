Look: Bear Bryant's Great-Grandson Announces Transfer Destination

ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 04: Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson (17) warms up prior to the start of the SEC Championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs on December 4th, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Tyson, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, has transferred to a different program for the second year in a row.

Tyson was a backup quarterback at Alabama from 2019-2021. He had 150 passing yards on 16 pass attempts during that span.

At the start of 2022, it was announced that Tyson was transferring to Arizona State. Clearly, he wanted a change of pace.

On Wednesday morning, Tyson officially committed to Clemson for the 2023 season.

"Another great one in the QB room," Clemson said in a statement. "Welcome home, Paul Tyson."

Tyson will join a quarterback room that may look a bit different next season.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is currently exploring his options in the transfer portal. At the moment, Cade Klubnik has the inside track at winning the starting job in 2023.

That being said, Tyson gives Clemson another upperclassman that could run Dabo Swinney's offense in the fall.