Look: Classic Nick Saban Sideline Blowup Going Viral

It wouldn’t be an Alabama game without at least one outburst from Nick Saban.

During the first quarter between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators, the camera crew for CBS caught Saban screaming at his players on the sideline. Fans found this meltdown from Saban quite amusing because his team already took a commanding 14-3 lead in the first quarter.

Saban was visibly upset with his players in the opening quarter, which makes sense considering he’s a perfectionist. Although it’s unclear what he exactly said, it looks as if he let a few curse words fly.

Here’s the video of Saban yelling on the sideline:

When your team is only winning by 18 at the end of the first quarter pic.twitter.com/ai4bQd7Esu — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 18, 2021

We’d love to hear why Saban was so mad during this moment. However, we’re not so sure reporters want to ask Saban about this sideline outburst.

Despite this outburst from Saban, the Crimson Tide have been dominant against the Gators this afternoon.

Alabama currently leads 21-3 over Florida in large part because of star quarterback Bryce Young. He has completed 12-of-20 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

Saban’s defense has also been magnificent this Saturday, forcing Florida quarterback Emory Jones to throw an early interception.

College football fans can catch the rest of the Alabama-Florida game on CBS.