Look: CNN Reacts To The Nick Saban Contract Extension News

Nick Saban just signed a contract extension that will once again make him the highest-paid coach in college football.

The deal, which runs through the 2030 season, will pay Saban over $93 million in total over the duration of the contract. That's a hefty sum, but CNN reporter and University of Alabama alum Kaitlan Collins thinks Saban is actually underpaid.

She explained her reasoning on “New Day” last week after news of Saban's extension became public.

“And not only do I not think he’s overpaid, I think he is underpaid,” Collins said. “And it’s not just the six national championships and the eight SEC championships that contribute to that thinking of min. Look at the enrollment at Alabama…it used to be 23 or 24,000 student, it is now 38,000 students. The number of out-of-state students has also skyrocketed, obviously they pay out higher tuition. It brings in so much money for the university, that if you are looking at a balance sheet, it makes sense.

“And maybe it’s not what everyone likes or what everyone thinks is the most intellectual thing to pursue for a university, but it does draw students and it does boost morale, and it makes it a really exciting campus to join. I had a great time there. He is underpaid in the sense of the return on investment that they get for what he brings to the school. And he is also a coach who is very invested in the players’ development. It is not just their four years there. It is overall that means so much to him.”

There are plenty of people who would disagree with Collins, saying that it's ludicrous that a football coach is paid as handsomely as Saban and others are.

However, the toothpaste is out of the tube when it comes to coaching contracts. There's no going back, and Alabama seems to be fine with that, as long as Saban keeps winning at the rate he has.

