Look: College Football’s 5 Highest-Paid Coaches This Year

It’s that time of the year again. Time for us to find out just how much money the top head coaches in college football are making this year.

On Thursday, USA Today Sports released its annual college football head coaches pay survey. Several of the top names should come as no surprise to anybody with standard knowledge of the sport.

Naturally, Alabama head coach Nick Saban came in first with $9.75 million in income. Joining Saban as the only other member of the $9 million club is LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, who came in second with $9.01 million this year.

Coming in third, to what may be a surprise for many, is Stanford head coach Davis Shaw. The Pac-12 coach made $8.92 million thanks to some extra bonuses.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney pocketed a cool $8.37 million – all well-deserved given the incredible run of success he’s had over the past five-plus years. Coming in fifth was Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley with $7.67 million.

The annual @usatodaysports college football head coaches pay survey for 2021 is up and running: https://t.co/DWT5hBOGkY pic.twitter.com/03sTGbZurR — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) October 14, 2021

Saban, Orgeron, Swinney and Riley all deserve to rank among the highest-paid coaches in college football. The group have combined to win all of their conference titles since 2018. They have all made the College Football Playoff at least once.

Saban, Orgeron and Swinney have won the last six national titles. Riley has led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff three times in his four years as head coach.

Shaw is the obvious head-scratcher here given Stanford’s recent struggles. But after going 82-26 in his first eight seasons, winning three Pac-12 titles and two Rose Bowls in the process, the man clearly earned some job security.

Who are you surprised made or didn’t make the top five?