Look: Danny Kanell Has Message For Alabama, Georgia

Through the first five weeks of the 2021 college football season, Alabama and Georgia have solidified themselves as clear national title contenders. The two SEC programs hold the top two spots in the AP poll and have looked fairly comfortable in each and every one of their wins.

However, Danny Kanell isn’t convinced that the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are unbeatable.

Kanell challenged the idea that Alabama and Georgia “have separated” themselves from the other best teams in the nation. While he agrees that the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are the obvious top two right now, he believes that the gap between them and the rest of the field isn’t that large and that either program could get tripped up later in the year.

“I keep seeing this narrative that “two teams have separated” from the rest. Bama and Georgia are very clearly 1 and 2 but that gap is not as significant as you’ll hear from most. Both are beatable,” Kanell wrote on Twitter Sunday morning.

Kanell might end up being right later on in the year, but Alabama and Georgia both silenced any lingering doubters with their dominant performances over some top opponents this weekend.

The Crimson Tide completely stifled No. 12 Ole Miss, jumping out to a 28-point halftime lead and then sealing the deal from there. Nick Saban’s defense shut down Lane Kiffin’s high-powered offense, proving that the road to the SEC West crown still runs through Tuscaloosa.

Georgia also put up an impressive showing on both sides of the ball against No. 8 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. A rushing onslaught combined with a lockdown defensive effort gave the Bulldogs a 37-0 victory, even without starting quarterback JT Daniels.

Neither team has an easy schedule for the rest of the year, but they’ll be favored in every game from here on out. Alabama will try to keep the momentum rolling next week on the road at Texas A&M, while Georgia travels to Auburn to take on the Tigers.