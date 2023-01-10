Look: David Pollack Has 5-Word Message For Nick Saban

David Pollack is not backing down from what he told Alabama head coach Nick Saban before last night's national championship game.

Pollack, an ESPN analyst and former Georgia star, said his alma mater has "taken hold of college football," while sitting next to Saban during Monday's pregame coverage. Saban appeared visibly pained to hear what Pollack had to say.

The two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year doubled down on his opinion on Twitter shortly after Georgia wrapped up a 65-7 win over TCU to claim its second-straight national title.

"No lies being told! Haha," Pollack wrote.

By winning two consecutive College Football Playoff titles, the Bulldogs are the first program to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Kirby Smart's team is 29-1 over the last two seasons.

While that one loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship Game, Georgia avenged the defeat with a win over the Crimson Tide in the national championship game one month later.