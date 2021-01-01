Look: Derrick Henry Has A Message For Notre Dame Football

This afternoon, Alabama will square off against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl. With kickoff still several hours away, former players from both programs are taking shots at the other on social media.

Former Alabama safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix seems to be a tad worried about the Rose Bowl, tweeting “Please don’t sleep on Notre Dame.”

Derrick Henry, however, isn’t worried at all. The former Heisman Trophy winner responded to Clinton-Dix’s tweet with a hilarious video of a person sleeping.

We highly doubt the current student-athletes on the Crimson Tide will trash talk about the Fighting Irish, but it’s certainly fun to see Nick Saban’s former players do so on Twitter.

Check out the hilarious exchange between former Alabama players:

The last time Alabama and Notre Dame met in a game of this magnitude, the Crimson Tide stomped the Fighting Irish in the 2013 BCS National Championship.

Alabama is heavily favored heading into today’s matchup. In fact, the oddsmakers have Alabama as a 19.5-point favorite right now.

It’s possible that Notre Dame will pull off the upset and punch its ticket into the national title game, but no one has been able to slow down Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith this year. Why should we trust the Fighting Irish to slow down that dynamic duo?

Kickoff for the Alabama-Notre Dame game is at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.