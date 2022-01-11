Look: DeVonta Smith Has NSFW Message For Bill O’Brien

Alabama fans have been giving Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien an earful all night during the national title game.

The Crimson Tide entered halftime with a 9-6 lead, but that wasn’t enough for fans on Monday night. They weren’t happy with one player seemingly going missing from the game plan.

Star running back Brian Robinson was awfully silent during the first half of play. In fact, Robinson had just 20 total yards in the first half of play.

He doubled that on Alabama’s second possession of the second half. He racked up 53 total yards during the team’s drive, leading college football fans from everywhere to call for Robinson to keep getting the ball.

That includes former Alabama star and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. He had a pointed message for Bill O’Brien on Monday night.

“GIVE HIM THE F***ING BALL!!!,” Smith said.

GIVE HIM THE FUCKING BALL !!! — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) January 11, 2022

Robinson helped get the Crimson Tide in field goal range, but Georgia blocked the Alabama attempt.

Not long later, running back James Cook ripped off a long run to set up the Bulldogs in great territory. Georgia took advantage, scoring the first touchdown of the night, giving the Bulldogs a 13-9 lead.