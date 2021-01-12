Look: DeVonta Smith’s Pregame Mask Is Going Viral

DeVonta Smith looks the part of a superstar both on and off the field. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at the facemask he wore ahead of tonight’s championship game.

Smith will look to add another championship ring to his already-filled trophy case. The electric Alabama receiver already won a championship his freshman season and then took home the Heisman for his contributions this season.

Smith isn’t just electric on the field, he’s also just as sharp off the field. He’s quickly established himself as one of the best dresses off the field in college football.

The Alabama wideout rolled up to Monday’s title game rocking a red blazer and a Heisman face-mask. Take a look below.

This is one of the slickest looks we’ve seen all season. And that face-mask is as good as it gets.

DeVonta Smith needs a big performance this evening to take down the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State hasn’t been in the championship game since 2015 when the Buckeyes took down Heisman winner Marcus Mariota and the Ducks.

Ohio State has a good track record against Heisman winners in championship games. This Alabama team is a bit different, though.

The Tide are led by the Heisman winner and two other Heisman finalists in Mac Jones and Najee Harris. That three-headed monster attack hasn’t been stopped yet. Can the Buckeyes get the job done?

We’ll find out shortly as the Crimson Tide square off with the Buckeyes. Tune into ESPN to catch the action.