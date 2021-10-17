Look: Epic Nick Saban Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral

Nick Saban has had a pretty stressful week trying to help his players refocus following Alabama’s stunning upset loss to unranked Texas A&M last Saturday. He reached a breaking point on Saturday night against Mississippi State.

Alabama led Mississippi State 21-6 late in the second quarter. Saban wasn’t satisfied. He wanted to put more points on the board.

With under a minute remaining, Alabama ran its hurry-up offense to try and get into scoring position. The drive proved unsuccessful when the refs marked running back Brian Robinson short of the sticks on a second-and-one play. That forced Saban to burn a timeout.

Saban hates when he has to burn a timeout because of what he deems a mistake by the officials. He gave one ref in particular an earful late in the first half of Saturday night’s Alabama-Mississippi State game.

We can’t remember the last time Nick Saban was this angry. It must have been a bad spot by the officials.

Saban is probably more stressed than usual, as well. Alabama doesn’t have any room for error the rest of this season. Another loss probably ends the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes.

This probably won’t be the last time Saban has a sideline blowup this season. He may even have another one this evening if his players or the refs make a mistake.

