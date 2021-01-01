Look: Fans Are Not Happy With The Rose Bowl Field

The Rose Bowl will still take place this year, however, the “Granddaddy Of Them All” will not occur in Pasadena, California. Instead, this year’s version of the Rose Bowl will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Alabama will take on Notre Dame in the first of two semifinal matchups this Friday. As you’d expect, Nick Saban’s squad is heavily favored to win this game and advance to the national title game.

While there are still a few hours left until kickoff, the college football world is already disappointed with how the Rose Bowl looks this season.

The days of the sun beaming down on the field are over – at least over for now. AT&T Stadium currently has its roof closed, but we’d have to imagine they’ll open it up once the game begins.

One fan had a harsh response to a picture of AT&T Stadium’s design for this Friday, tweeting “Disgusting that this game is still be referred to as the Rose Bowl game.”

Another fan replied “You can’t replicate the beauty of the Rose Bowl game. Not a pretty sight at all.”

Good morning from North Texas🌹 pic.twitter.com/ElXCHWQGBr — CFP Semifinal-Rose Bowl Game pres. by Capital One (@rosebowlgame) January 1, 2021

The truth is there are somethings that just can’t be replicated. Although this afternoon’s showdown between the Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish should be exciting, it would’ve been that much better if it was played in Pasadena.

Kickoff for the Rose Bowl is at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.