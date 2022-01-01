Look: Former Alabama Star Responds To Travis Kelce

Cincinnati alum Travis Kelce has been on some hard copium since the Bearcats’ loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff. Fortunately for him, another former college star is ready to bring him back to reality.

Following the game, Kelce declared that Alabama “didn’t impress anyone” with their performance against Cincinnati: “Let’s be honest tho…. Bama didn’t impress anyone tonight. They played good enough….” he wrote.

But Alabama legend Mark Ingram called Kelce out, retweeting him with him, “Being a hater isn’t a good look on you trav!! U one of the last of the real” and adding a few laugh emojis.

Fans absolutely loved how Ingram clapped back at Kelce. His tweet has gotten over 1,000 likes in an hour. Some of the replies were pretty pointed too:

Being a hater isn’t a good look on you trav!! U one of the last of the real 😂😂😂 https://t.co/CjdmphnNF1 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) January 1, 2022

“If Bama didn’t impress and won by 21 what does that say about Cincinnati?” one fan replied.

“Did all we had to do. Saving it for the Natty,” wrote another.

“Baja scored more points on their first drive than Cincy did the whole game… it’s not too late to delete this Special K”

But Travis Kelce turned out to be a good sport about it. He took to Twitter and admitted that Ingram got him with that one and congratulated the Crimson Tide on their win.

😂😂😂 touché…. But no one from bama ever gave me a hard time…. s/o to the elephants… 🐘 https://t.co/ezaMKaa5KB — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) January 1, 2022

So there’s no animosity between the two teams. Hopefully the national title game is just as amicable afterwards.

Just kidding. It’s going to be a bloodbath on social media.