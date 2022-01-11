Look: Former Ohio State Star Reacts To Jameson Williams Injury

Alabama lost star wide receiver Jameson Williams in the first half to what looked like a potentially serious knee injury. Williams was hurt when he tried to plant and cut after hauling in a long pass down the seam.

An official diagnosis for Williams has not been reported, but the speedy pass catcher has already been declared out for the rest of the game. He is the second Alabama wideout to get hurt in the last three games, joining John Metchie, who tore his ACL in the SEC title game.

Williams began his college career at Ohio State, and another former Buckeye couldn’t help but empathize with his situation tonight. Santonio Holmes had an intense reaction to Williams’ injury on Twitter.

Let’s just say the onetime Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets star is not a fan of artificial surfaces.

I ended my career playing on that bull$hit. Turf is a trash, worst thing to ever happen to football. #CFBPlayoff #nfl #NFLTwitter — Santonio Hol❌es Jr. (@ToneTime10) January 11, 2022

While playing for the Jets on the turf at MetLife Stadium, Holmes suffered a Lisfranc injury in his foot in Week 4 of the 2012 season. It ended his year, and he only played in 20 more games after that.

Fortunately for Williams, his injury, even if its the dreaded torn ACL, shouldn’t ruin his career long-term. It could, however, affect his NFL draft status.

Hopefully, that won’t be the case.