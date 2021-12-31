Look: Group Of Cincinnati Fans Go Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff is officially underway as Alabama and Cincinnati square off in the Cotton Bowl.

A berth in the College Football Playoff national title game is on the line. No one heading into the 2021 season actually thought the Cincinnati Bearcats would be able to make the playoff – and yet here they are.

Alabama entered the game as a heavy favorite and showed why with an early drive. The Crimson Tide reeled off 10 running plays to show Cincinnati just how dominant their offensive line can be.

After getting down 7-0 early, the Bearcats put together a solid drive. They drove deep into Alabama territory, but their drive stalled inside the 10-yard line. Unfortunately for the Bearcats, they had to settle for a field goal.

It’s safe to say their fans were hoping for seven points instead of three. A group of Cincinnati fans looked devastated when they knew they wouldn’t be getting a touchdown.

Check it out.

Bama really forced Cincy into a FG 😬 pic.twitter.com/QNx610G295 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 31, 2021

Cincinnati fans know they can’t trade touchdowns for field goals with the best team in the country.

Alabama leads 7-3 with just under five minutes to play in the first quarter.