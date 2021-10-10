Earlier this offseason, Jimbo Fisher made headlines when he said that Texas A&M will take down Nick Saban and Alabama this upcoming season.

During an appearance at the Houston Touchdown Club, Fisher said “We’re going to beat his a** when he’s there, don’t worry.” Of course, Fisher received plenty of flak for his comments about arguably the game’s best coach.

However, he doubled-down on his comments just a few weeks later. “Heck yes I think we’re going to beat them,” Fisher said. “That’s why we’re here. They’re the standard right now, but we have to learn to beat them.”

Well, fast-forward a few months and Jimbo Fisher looks like the smartest man in the room. On Saturday night, his Aggies took down Alabama with a walk-off field goal en route to a 41-38 win.

"We're going to beat his a**." – Jimbo Fisher in May talking about playing Nick Saban and Alabama. Tonight: pic.twitter.com/NYE2ulS4gR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

While a three-point win might not qualify as a “beating” it’s still a massive win for the Texas A&M program – especially coming off of two-straight losses.

The Aggies were in desperate need of a win to right the ship and they got it against the best team and the best coach in college football.