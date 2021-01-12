Look: Landon Dickerson Is Warming Up For Alabama Tonight

Alabama center Landon Dickerson suffered what seemed to be a season-ending injury during the SEC Championship Game against Florida back in December. In a shocking turn of events, apparently that injury won’t be enough to keep him off the field for the national championship.

Dickerson was seen on the field warming up with Alabama’s offense prior to tonight’s showdown with Ohio State. He actually looks quite sharp on the field and doesn’t look hampered by his injury.

The Crimson Tide were without Dickerson for their semifinal matchup with the Fighting Irish, yet that didn’t slow down their offense. Nonetheless, it would be a huge boost to have the Rimington Trophy winner.

What makes this such a bizarre situation is the fact that Nick Saban said Dickerson would be out for the season following the SEC Championship.

“We got the results back from the MRI, and he does have ligament damage and will be out for the rest of the season,” Saban said, via ESPN. “It’s a big loss because Landon has been such a big part of our team on and off the field.”

Clearly things have changed since those comments.

Here is Landon Dickerson warming up. pic.twitter.com/JzpE23jpsg — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) January 12, 2021

Maybe the Crimson Tide are just allowing Dickerson to warm up because he’s been such a huge part of their success this season. However, it’d be foolish to dismiss the possibility of him playing through this injury.

We’ll find out very soon if Dickerson will be in the starting lineup.