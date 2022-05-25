Look: Lane Kiffin Has Message For Alabama Star Bryce Young

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin doesn't necessarily think Bryce Young should leave Alabama, but he does think entering the transfer portal could do the quarterback some good.

In a wide-ranging interview covering NIL and a variety of other pertinent topics in college football, Kiffin told Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger that he feels the sport is essentially a professional entity at this point.

Since that's the case, Kiffin argued, it would behoove players like Young to go into the portal every offseason so they can increase their earning power in an uncapped world of NIL.

"Why did Bryce Young not go into the portal?" Kiffin asked. "If you are advising Bryce Young, why do you not go into the portal and walk into Nick Saban’s office and say, ‘Hey, I want to be here, but I’ve got to protect myself so I’m going to go into the portal. And I want to come back as long as it’s matched with what I get out there.’ The kid would make 10 times what he would have made. How’s that not going to happen all the time? It should. It will."

While he did suggest that a cap could be put in place, Kiffin made it clear that he's pro-NIL and thinks the system is not just here to stay, but sustainable as well.

Kiffin argued that if boosters are willing to pony up $30 million to a coach as a buyout, they will raise money to make sure players are well-compensated.

You can bet that if Bryce Young actually took Kiffin's advice and hopped into the portal this offseason, Alabama boosters would have made sure they paid whatever it took to keep him.