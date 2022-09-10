Look: Nick Saban Is Furious With His Players Today

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide argues with head linesman GA Gus Morris III while taking on the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 24, 2007 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Alabama's the No. 1 team in college football, but it sure doesn't look like it this afternoon against the unranked Texas Longhorns.

Aside from an 81-yard touchdown run from running back Jase McClellan, the Alabama offense has had little success against the Longhorns. It's a tie ballgame at 10-10 late in the first half.

To make maters worse, Alabama has committed an uncharacteristic eight first-half penalties. Nick Saban is not a happy camper.

Undisciplined, sloppy football is not something Nick Saban is used to seeing from his Alabama football teams. This is just the second time in Saban's career that his team has committed eight first-half penalties.

"In 205 games as Alabama's coach, Nick Saban's teams have only twice had at least eight first-half flags. One of those is today," said Ross Dellenger.

Nick Saban has every right to be upset with his players. They're not playing up to the competition. However, this isn't a rebuilding year anymore.

Saban used a rebuilding year as a scapegoat last season. Well, he doesn't have that excuse anymore.

Texas and Alabama are tied at 10-10 late in the first half.