Look: Nick Saban Is Upset With What Rival Coaches Say About Him

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn't ready to retire anytime soon, and yet, he continues to hear whispers about his future.

While on the SEC Network this Tuesday for SEC Media Days, Saban addressed comments that rival coaches have made about him potentially retiring.

Saban wants the world to know that he is still very much committed to the game.

“I love my job. I love the relationships with the players. I love the competition, I love the preparation for the games and I just love it,” Saban said, via Saturday Down South. “I wish you all would ask all the other coaches that come up here, because they tell all the recruits I’m going to retire.

"Why don’t you ask them how they know I’m going to retire? When all I think about is what am I going to do if I retire. I love what I’m doing now so how am I going to be happy not doing it.”

After losing last season's national title game to Georgia, Saban should be more motivated than ever to silence his rivals.

Alabama will kick off this season on Sept. 3 against Utah State.