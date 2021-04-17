Look: Nick Saban Is Wearing An Incredible Suit At Alabama’s Spring Game

Per usual, Nick Saban‘s suit game is stronger than most. The Alabama head coach donned a pink coat at the Crimson Tide’s spring game on Saturday, and it’s as glorious as it sounds.

Saban has plenty of work to do this off-season. As with most years, Alabama has lost several key stars, most notably quarterback Mac Jones and wideouts DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

Luckily, Saban’s recruiting efforts are paying dividends. Bryce Young looks like the next star quarterback at Alabama. Wideout Agiye Hall also made plenty of highlight plays at Alabama’s spring game.

Funny enough, Alabama’s scrimmage isn’t the talk of the day. Saban’s suit is. The college football icon rocked a bright pink suit coat on Saturday.

Take a look.

Nick Saban interview at Alabama A-Day spring game. "It's certainly great to have fans here today. It feels like football again." pic.twitter.com/e0IK37eAsg — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) April 17, 2021

So which players stood out for the Crimson Tide on Saturday? WR Agiye Hall might’ve been the player of the day.

Nick Saban doesn’t pay his players many compliments too often. But he couldn’t help but praise Hall for his tremendous performance on Saturday.

“Agiye Hall is a really good freshman prospect,” Saban said during Alabama’s spring game, via Saturday Down South. “We’re trying to move him around so we can get him the ball more. He’s one of the most explosive players on this team.”

It looks like Alabama has another superstar receiver on its hands. Hall will go a long way in helping Bryce Young, the Tide’s new starting quarterback.