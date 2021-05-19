Look: Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is now encouraging Crimson Tide fans to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a new PSA in conjunction with Alabama Public Health, Saban tells viewers that getting vaccinated is the quickest and surest way to full stadium capacity this fall.

“College football fans and players both want full stadiums this fall. Let’s make sure we can safely make this happen by getting vaccinated,” Saban says. “Please get your COVID-19 vaccine. We want Bryant-Denny Stadium loud again this coming season. Roll Tide.”

You can view the video below.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Saban do a COVID-related PSA. In fact, it was almost exactly one year ago that he took part in an ad encouraging mask wearing.

Alabama is set to open its national title defense against Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 4. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The team will play its first game at home the following weekend against Mercer.