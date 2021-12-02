Look: Nick Saban Names The Best Team In College Football

It’s becoming increasingly rare to see any team other than a Nick Saban Alabama squad sitting as the clear best team in college football. But this week is one of those rare times.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Saban declared that Georgia is the best team in the nation. Saban and the Crimson Tide are set to face the undefeated Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.

He won’t find much argument from the media or other college coaches. Georgia are undefeated with an offense averaging over 40 points a game and a defense allowing a nation-leading 6.9 points a game.

But if there’s one team that may be equipped to go stride for stride with the Bulldogs, it’s Saban and the Crimson Tide. Alabama’s offense is currently averaging 42.7 points per game with quarterback Bryce Young averaging over three touchdowns per game.

Saban said Georgia is the best team in the nation. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 2, 2021

But unlike Georgia, Alabama has shown that they can at least be beaten this season. They lost a road game against Texas A&M earlier this year – their first loss since the 2019 Iron Bowl.

However, Nick Saban has also never lost a game against Georgia as the Alabama head coach. He’s outdueled Georgia’s Kirby Smart in the regular season, SEC Championship and the national title game.

We’ll see if Nick Saban still feels that Georgia are the best team in the nation on Saturday night.

The SEC Championship Game will be at 4:00 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.