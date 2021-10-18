Look: Nick Saban Reveals Major Bruise From Field Storming

College football fans may think of it as no big deal that they storm the field after big wins. But there’s a reason that college athletic conferences have banned them, as Nick Saban showed us this week.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Saban revealed that he sustained a massive bruise from fans rushing Kyle Field after Texas A&M beat Alabama in Week 6. He showed off a bruise the size of a golf ball and explained that schools need to protect athletes and coaches better.

The Aggies were in an understandably celebratory mood nine days ago. They had just beaten Alabama for the first time in nearly a decade, ending a run of embarrassing losses to the SEC’s resident juggernaut.

On the plus side, Saban also said that the bruise can serve as “motivation” for him to do better in the games to come:

“I’ve still got a big bruise on my arm from the Texas A&M game. I can use that as motivation.”

Nick Saban still has a golfball-sized bruise on his left forearm from when Texas A&M fans rushed the field in College Station: pic.twitter.com/OmsmTPEMrx — Alex Byington (@_AlexByington) October 18, 2021

We’ve seen plenty of colleges suffer big fines for not taking bigger steps to keep fans from storming the field. But Nick Saban getting bruised could be something that puts the SEC over the edge.

It may take a few weeks or even months, but some kind of new policy from the SEC is probably on the horizon as far as keeping fans off the field goes.

Will we see any other SEC teams storm the field this season?