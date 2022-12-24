Look: Nick Saban's Comment About Alabama Bowl Prep Is Bad News For Kansas State

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads the team onto the field prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Just because Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff doesn't mean Nick Saban's squad is going to sleepwalk through the Sugar Bowl. In fact, it sounds like the Crimson Tide are taking a very serious approach to their final game of the season.

Speaking to reporters this week, Saban said, "I’d just like to comment on what a good job I think our players have done with practice so far."

Saban raved about the players' intensity in practice.

“Really going seven days in a row after tomorrow, then players will get three days off for Christmas, but attitude has been good. The intensity has been good," Saban said, via Saturday Down South. "Obviously, this has been a real opportunity for some of the younger guys to get a lot of reps with some of the defections that we’ve had, and I think it’s really, really good. I like the attitude of the team.”

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. will both play in the Sugar Bowl. They're expected to be top-five picks in next year's NFL Draft.

The Crimson Tide are the odds-on favorites to win the Sugar Bowl.

ESPN will air this matchup on Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. ET.