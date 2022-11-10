Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over.

As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December.

With so much negativity surrounding Alabama's program this week, Saban's daughter Kristen may have posted a warning to fans on Instagram.

"Appreciate what you HAVE before it turns into what you HAD," she wrote on Instagram. "Read that again."

It's possible this message from Kristen has nothing to do with football. The timing of her post, however, is suspect to say the least.

Alabama fans who are fed up with Saban may want to reconsider their stance.

Saban has been the most successful coach college football has seen in a long, long time. He's a seven-time national champion with 10 SEC titles.

If you're going to dismiss Alabama's ability to bounce back in 2023, do it at your own risk.