Look: Nick Saban’s Daughter, Kristen, Calls Out Ohio State

On Tuesday afternoon, news broke that had the college football world in a frenzy, wondering if the national title game was in jeopardy.

AL.com reported that Ohio State is having COVID-19 issues. That could cause the College Football Playoff national title game against Alabama to be moved.

Naturally, Alabama fans were not thrilled with the new report. Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen, was among the Crimson Tide fans who suggested Ohio State is avoiding playing the game as scheduled.

“If you’re not confident to play then SAY IT,” she said in a since-deleted tweet on Twitter. “I call BS on the COVID cases. They’re just worried about their QB and want him to have more time to heal. If he’s hurt put in your backup. You didn’t see us postpone the rest of the season to wait for Waddle. BYE.”

While the report suggested the game could be moved, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith made it clear they plan to play.

“Game is still on. We continue to follow the same protocols as we have all season. Our goal is to play January 11th!” Smith said about the title game via Ohio State reporter Kyle Rowland.

In the weeks leading up to the Ohio State-Clemson game, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney ranked Ohio State at No. 11 in his coaches poll. That bulletin board material was all Ohio State needed en route to a dominant 49-28 win.

Perhaps Kristen provided the Buckeyes with the bulletin board material they needed for the title.