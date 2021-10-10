On Saturday night, Texas A&M shocked the college football world with an incredible first half against Alabama.

After dropping two-straight games, it looked like the Aggies might just fold up and go home for the season. However, Jimbo Fisher’s team came out flying on Saturday night.

The Aggies raced to a 24-10 halftime lead over the heavily-favored Crimson Tide. After 30 minutes of action, it was time to talk to Alabama head coach Nick Saban – who always gives an interesting comment at halftime.

“Well, we’re not tackling very well and we’re not staying in our gaps,” Saban said about his team’s performance. “They’re doing a good job of blocking us and we’re not getting off the field on third downs. So we have to play a lot better and do a lot better no doubt.”

Here’s the conversation.

It happened! Nick Saban annoyed at the game and his headset cord. pic.twitter.com/k8PimNIfFa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 10, 2021

Saban was then asked about not taking any timeouts right before the end of the half.

“Well, I mean what about it? We had all the timeouts, we would have started calling them if there was less than a minute but we didn’t even make it. We didn’t need the time that we had.”

With a 14-point deficit at halftime, there is plenty of work for Alabama to do. However, Nick Saban’s team generally find a way to get back in these big games.

Can they do it again tonight?