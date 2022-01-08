In just a few days, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off once again.

Just over a month ago, Alabama stomped Georgia in the SEC title game – handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Both teams rolled in the College Football Playoff semifinal games, setting up a rematch of the SEC title game and the 2018 national title game.

Before all the action kicks off, both coaches will make several media appearances. On Friday night, it was time for Alabama head coach Nick Saban to address the media briefly.

His outfit choice for the meeting quickly went viral. He showed up in a leather jacket, which received plenty of attention on social media.

Check it out.

Nick Saban on Alabama’s preparation this week: “The focus has been good. The players have been good” pic.twitter.com/BrYKqso6Dc — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 7, 2022

Fans had a good time with the photo, suggesting Saban flew the team plane to Indiana for the title game.

“Up early to adjust my power ratings to account for Saban flying the team plane and wearing this bomber jacket,” one person said.

Other fans think it’s bad news for the Georgia Bulldogs. “Saban in the leather bomber????? Y’all pray for Georgia,” one fan said.

Saban in the leather bomber????? Y’all pray for Georgia man https://t.co/HlDlYRI6kZ — Austin Barnes 🥋 (@austinbarnesbtw) January 8, 2022

“Saban in a leather jacket? Tide by At least 40,” another fan said.

The fans clearly see a relaxed and motivated Nick Saban heading into the biggest game of the season. Does that mean Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are in trouble on Monday night?

We’ll find out.