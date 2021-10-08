Look: No. 1 TE From 2022 Class Announces Commitment

IMG Academy tight end Jaleel Skinner is the top tight end in the country and has kept his college choice a close secret only a few months from the deadline. But today was the day he announced where he’s gong.

On Friday, Skinner announced that he is joining the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban and the Tide beat out Clemson, Texas, Miami, Florida State and Florida for his signature.

247Sports rates Skinner as a four-star prospect and the No. 74 player in the Class of 2022. He is the No. 1 tight end in the country and the No. 10 prospect from the state of Florida.

Despite having so many Florida teams on his list, Alabama were rarely in doubt as his pick. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting him heavily since the spring, sending some of their top people to meet with him personally.

In Jaleel Skinner, Alabama get a tight end who analysts project as an NFL-caliber talent.

ROLL TIDE ‼️ 4⭐️ tight end Jaleel Skinner commits to Nick Saban and @AlabamaFTBL 🔥@jaleel_skinner is the No. 1 tight end in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings 👀🐘@BamaOnLine247 pic.twitter.com/jrjm0M7378 — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 8, 2021

The Alabama Crimson Tide currently have the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports. They’re also ranked No. 1 in the SEC – just ahead of rival Georgia.

Alabama’s 2022 recruiting class consists of two five-star prospects – including the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander – and 11 four-star prospects.

They have young stars at almost every critical position – especially on offense.

The Nick Saban recruiting train isn’t slowing down anytime soon.